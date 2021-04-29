Charles “Troy” “CR” Cockerham, 66, of Covington, Ga., died April 21, 2021, in Magnolia.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Cockerham was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Amite County to Robert Cockerham Sr. and Earlene Cockerham.
He was a retired carpenter who was well known for his craftsmanship. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a loving and devoted father.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Perry and Terry Cockerham.
Survivors include two daughters, Felisia (Tyrone) McKay and Shannon (Leander) Causey; six brothers, Robert (Diedria) Cockerham, Jerry (Matilda) Cockerham, Larry Cockerham, Bryon Cockerham, Howard Cockerham and Herbert Cockerham; five sisters, Betty (Alvie) Johnson, Linda Hampton, Pearl (Larry) Thompson, Faye Davis and Irma (Steve) Harris; two grandchildren, Jairus McKay and Deoncia Cockerham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
