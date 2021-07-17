Barbara “Sue” Bullock, 74, passed from this life on July 15, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Burial is in Barron Bethany Cemetery, Summit. The Rev. Glenn Bird will officiate.
Mrs. Bullock was born July 16, 1946, in Bogalusa, La., to John G. Thomas and Geneva Lee Thomas.
She attended Johnston Station Baptist Church.
She was a homemaker and spent her time cooking for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Billy Bullock; a grandson, Daniel Bullock; and her four brothers, Johnnie Thomas, Ray Stewart, Richard Thomas and Jimmy Thomas.
She is survived by her four sons, Bill Bullock and wife Teresa, Dale Bullock and wife Gail, Ritchie Bullock and wife Sherri, and Jimmy Bullock and wife Pam; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
