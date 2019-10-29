John Anthony Adler, 84, died Oct. 10, 2019, while under the attentive care of the staff at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
John will be laid to rest in peace at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland with his brother-in-law, Joseph Golis.
John dedicated his life and love to his teaching career, working at various educational institutions on the East Coast.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served at the Defense Language Institute, Monterey, Calif.
In 1966, John received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Slavic languages and literature from Boston University, and continued his education with a Masters of Science degree in Russian linguistics from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
John taught at the Bullis School for Boys in Potomac, Md., a preparatory school for the U.S. Naval Academy; the Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass.; and the John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. Before retiring, he taught for 10 years at Williamson High School in Mobile, Ala.
Loved and liked by those who knew him, John is survived by his sister, Mary Kutt; nieces and nephews, Stephan Golis, Paul Golis, Stanley Kutt, Christine Golis and Elizabeth Talbert; and close friend, Melvin Harris.
Donations in John’s name may be sent to St. Andrews Mission or the chaplain’s office at the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, both in McComb.
