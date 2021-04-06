Dorothy LaJune Street, 64, of McComb passed from this earth April 2, 2021.
“Dot” will be cremated, followed by a memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday at New Life Apostolic Church in Summit. Pastor Willie Pierce of First Apostolic Church of Bogalusa, La., will officiate. In the coming days, her ashes will be laid to rest back home in Waynesboro at Manor Creek Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Street was born June 18, 1956, to the late Herbert and Edna Earl Knight of Waynesboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Knight; sister, Debra Ann Knight; granddaughter, Debra Ann Odom; and great-grandson, Zane Keyes.
“Dot” is survived by her brother, Pete Knight; sister-in-law, Linda Knight; a host of nieces and nephews; son, Steven Sanderson and wife Amanda of McComb; daughter, Misty Hines of McComb; daughter, Stacey Tarver and husband John of Roseland, La.; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.