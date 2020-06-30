Patsy Ann Smith Creel, 85, of Summit, passed from this life on June 25, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
There will be a private family graveside service with Rev. Dr. Matt Pennington officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Sharkey Funeral Home.
Patsy was born Sept. 8, 1934, the daughter of Fred and Mildred Smith. She loved her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always had pictures of them with her to show them off.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie L. Creel; and one daughter, Judy Easley.
She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Pennington (James) of Gonzales, Texas, and Joy Forrest of Summit; a son, Mike Creel (Tammy) of McComb; a brother, Ronnie Smith (Carol) of Corinth; a son-in-law, Todd Easley; six grandchildren, Stefanie Albright (Steven), Matt Pennington (Brooke), Kamry Wall (Tyler), Josh Forrest, Emily Easley and Skylar Legier (Jamil); eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.