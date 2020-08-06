Warren Ella Allen, 88, of McComb, died Aug. 5, 2020, at Courtyard Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with service to follow at Peoples Undertaking Co. The Rev. Don Allen will officiate, with burial in St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen was born July 8, 1932, to the late Ben Smith and Hattie Powell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Allen; grandmother who raised her, Hattie Powell; four sons; Walter Jr., Booker T., John and Patrick Allen; two daughters, Sandra Faust and Shirley Burris; one brother, Lattimore Powell; and a grandson, Ronald Marsalis.
Survivors include four sons, Ronald (Mary) Allen, Tellis Wayne Allen, Rayfield (Carrie) Allen and the Rev. Don (Patricia) Allen; one daughter, Wanda (Ronald) Bonds; 31 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law; two sons-in-law, David Faust and Charles Burris; a special family friend, Wanda Demson; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.