Paul H. Robinson, 65, of Liberty died Nov. 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services are noon Sunday at William Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery, Liberty.
Mr. Robinson was born July 20, 1955, in Amite County.
