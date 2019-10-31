Elder Leroy Howard, 70, of Tylertown, died Oct. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Greater Anointing Ministry. The Rev. T. Jason Howard, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mr. Howard was born Sept. 1, 1949, in Walthall County to the late Marshall Annie Bell Ellzey Howard.
He was a truck driver for over 30 years. He was a member and overseer of Greater Anointing Ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Betty Howard; three sons, Tacorey (LaRhanda) Howard, Tyree E. Jason (Miranda) Howard and Jasper T. (Adrian) Howard; two daughters, Taneisha L. Conery and Delmentria McDaniel Gatlin; 10 grandchildren; one sister, Edna Abrams; one brother, Marcell Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.