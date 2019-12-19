George Sanders Jr., 51, of Gloster died Dec. 12, 2019, at his home,
Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster. Services are 1 p.m. at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gloster with the Rev. Robert Veal officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Sanders was born May 20, 1968, in Amite County to George Lee and Emma Lewis Sanders. He was an active member of Sweet Home Baptist Church, where he served as an usher for more than 20 years.
Survivors include his parents; four brothers, McKenzie Sanders and Dwayne Sanders, both of Houston, Texas, Tyrone Green of Gloster and Norwood F. Sanders of Jackson; five aunts, Alphadine Morris of Jackson, Ophelia McPipe, Josephine Davis, Fannie Groom and Henrietta Johnson, all of Woodville; two uncles, Dave Lewis III and Charles E. Lewis of Woodville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.