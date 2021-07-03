Joseph Thomas Stogner, 82, of Sandy Hook passed away at his residence June 30, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until services at 3 p.m. at Crystal Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Danny Stevens and Dr. Tommy Stogner will officiate. Dr. Steve Stogner will share special words and memories. Burial will be in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Stogner was born April 13, 1939, in Tylertown to the late Lucille and Rossie Stogner.
Joseph was a longtime member of Crystal Springs Baptist Church. He was a member of many organizations involving agriculture and government.
Mr. Stogner was a state senator for 16 years where he served our community and state with honor and distinction.
He worked for Dairyman Inc. as a field staff administrator and owned and operated his own dairy and tree farm. He encouraged young people to further their education through college and helped them in doing so to reach their greatest potential.
Mr. Stogner enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports on TV and watching his grandchildren play sports. He stayed well versed in current events and issues. He was a gardener who enjoyed working with his plants, and he would share his harvest and eggs with his close friends and family. He will truly be missed by many.
Welcoming him into heaven along with his parents are his stepmother, Fannie Johnson Stogner; mother-in-law, Earline Thomas; father-in-law, Archie Thomas; brothers-in-law, Richard Lloyd Thomas, Raymond Thomas, Walter Thomas and Leo Brumfield; and sisters-in-law, Lazette Brumfield and Linda Thomas.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Stogner; his children, Michael Joseph (Wendy) Stogner and Debera Lucille (Scott) Reeves; grandchildren, Mitchell Thomas Reeves, Jakob Scott Reeves, Gage Langdon, Camryn Langdon and Davon Whitworth; brother, Houston Kent (Cindy) Stogner; sister-in-law, Sharon (John) Hartzog; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loving family.
Pallbearers are Dr. William Morris II, Scott Prisk, Brett Johnson, Winston Stogner, John Mingo and Shelton Stogner.
