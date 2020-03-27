Glen M. Allen, 52, of Magnolia, died March 21, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today. Graveside services will be noon Saturday at Dinah Cemetery 2. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Allen was born Oct. 6, 1967, in Pike County to Lena T. Allen and the late Marvin Allen.
