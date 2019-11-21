Alvin Ray Wilkinson, 78, of Liberty, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, and 9 a.m. Friday until services there at 11, with the Rev. Curtis Ready officiating. Graveside services will follow in Whittington Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Wilkinson was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Amite County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Wilkinson; one daughter, Melissa Wilkinson; his parents, Floyd and Sadie Wilkinson; one brother, J.C. Wilkinson; and one sister Betty J. Etheridge.
He is survived by two sons, Allen “Rusty” Wilkinson and Howard “Rock” Wilkinson; one daughter, Betty Arnold; his granddaughter, Amber and husband James Bedford; one grandson, Larry Ray Arnold; one great-granddaughter, Heartly Bedford; one great-grandson, Alvin Floyd Bedford; five brothers, Floyd Jr. and Janet Wilkinson of Delaware, Basil and Mildred Wilkinson, Don and Peggy Wilkinson, Tony and Nel Wilkinson, and Faron and Kay Wilkinson; two sisters, Helen Jackson and Melba and Mike Larimore; and one uncle, Marvin and Francis Whittington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Bobby Wilkinson, James Bedford, Tyler Jackson, Zach Russell, Brodi Russell and Hunter Russell.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Temple, Larry Ray Arnold and Floyd Bedford.
