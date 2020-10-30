Patricia Alta Ornsbey Sandifer, 73, left this world on Oct. 26, 2020.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. The Rev. Raymond Gutter will officiate.
Mrs. Sandifer was born Oct. 26, 1947, to Charley Wesley and Annie Pearl Ornsbey in Monticello, Ark.
She lived her life to the fullest, surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her family, gardening was her greatest passion. She has blessed many people with her beautiful flowers. She loved the Lord and was faithful to attend church until she became too sick to go.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Glen Sandifer; children, Christi Sandifer and Janet Beall (Matthew); grandchildren, Amanda Christian, Amber Christian, Keighly Beall (Tare Kuiru), Donovan Sandifer, Ian Beall and Emily Beall; great-grandchildren, Ty Reed, Destini Reed, Jay McCray, Zavion McCray, William McCray, I.J. McInnis, Alexis McInnis, Alexander McCray, Gabriella Christian and Steven Josey; a brother, D.M. Ornsbey (Diane); brothers-in-law, Larry Williams, Tommy Kendall, Davis Sandifer, Vertice Sandifer and Harold Sandifer; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.