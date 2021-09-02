Shirley Mae Sawyer, 81, of Kokomo passed away Aug. 30, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg with family at her side.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Dexter Pentecostal Church in Dexter. The Rev. Jerry Terrell and Sis. Lois Terrell will officiate, and burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Foxworth. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley was born in McComb on July 21, 1940, to the late Jesse and Ethel Rushing McLeod.
Shirley was a homemaker and a member of Dexter Pentecostal Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a true survivor and Christian who dearly loved her family, reading and animals. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, H.L. Moak, and her second husband, the Rev. James “Buddy” Sawyer; five brothers and their spouses, Harold and Pearl McLeod, Eugene and Jane McLeod, Carl and Lucille McLeod, Robert and Butch McLeod and Johnny and Kay McLeod; two sisters, Donnis Granger (Alfred) and Norma McLeod; two grandchildren, Christopher Coon and Emily Simmers; and a sister in-law, Katherine McLeod.
She is survived by four sons, Marvin Moak, Hamilton Andrew Moak (Carla), Joseph Moak (April) and Jonathan Sawyer (Mary Beth “Sissy”); seven daughters, Cathy Moak, Jeannine Moak, Lee Ann Moak, Essie Slocum (Doug), Hilda Moak, Patricia Sawyer and Valinda Sawyer; a brother, Willie Ray “Red” McLeod; 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with numerous niece and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Moak, Trevor Slocum, Arron Ross, Chad Slocum, Zachary Slocum and Troy Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Moak, Shay Robertson, Payden Slocum, Zaidon Slocum, Hameed Sawyer and Aiden Robertson.
