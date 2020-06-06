Albin Marion Broussard, 76, of Liberty, passed away June 4, 2020, at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Gillsburg Cemetery, with Bro. Austin Bean officiating.
He was born March 7, 1944, in Prairieville, La., the son of Edward Broussard and Ella Jennings Broussard. He served in the U.S. Air Force four years, was stationed in Athens, Greece, and was a supervisor with AT&T Telecommunications for 35 years. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, James Kenner Harvey Jr. and wife Rebecca, Carl Bruce Harvey and wife Marilyn, Joseph Harvey, and David Harvey; and in-laws James Kenner and Rita Harvey.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Harvey Broussard; his son Chris Broussard and wife Kaylee; a deceased brother, Leslie Broussard and his surviving wife Dot Broussard; sisters-in-law Gayle Van Norman and husband Jerry, Linda Dewitt and husband Bill, Diane Copeland and husband James, Deb Pressly and husband Bob, Pam Poole and deceased husband Paul, Angela Hutson and husband Jimmy; a brother-in-law, Tommy Harvey and fiance Cindy Wilkinson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
