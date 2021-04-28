Tommy “Mr. Coon” Daniel, 72, of Liberty passed away after a lengthy battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on April 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Dusty Rhodes.
Mr. Daniel was born Aug. 29, 1948, in Athens, Ala., to Garland and Doris “Tiny” Daniel.
He retired from Gaffey/All Cranes in 2012 to spend his days riding his tractor and playing with Colby.
Mr. Daniel loved the Lord and served faithfully for many years at Bethel Baptist Church as the sound technician.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Keith Daniel; and two nephews, Alec Vohsberg and Cody Broyles.
He is survived by his son and caretaker, Gabe Daniel; son, Jason “Jbird” Daniel and wife Jodi; grandson and best buddy, Colby Thomas Daniel; one brother, Barry Daniel; two sisters, Wanda David and Jean Broyles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Gabe Daniel, Jason Daniel, Colby Daniel, Brandon Daniel, Jerad Daniel, Greg Haygood and Jason Kirkland.
Honorary pallbearers are Tom Lewis, Johnny Stevens, Billy Haygood and all members of Miss Lou Hunting Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family’s request is to make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Thank you to St. Luke Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Barry Tillman of Natchez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.