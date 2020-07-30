Gertrude Hackett, 88, of Magnolia, died July 28, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Church Cemetery in Magnolia, with the Rev. James Jackson officiating.
Ms. Hackett was born Aug. 27, 1931, to John and Ella Young Hackett in Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Faron Hackett.
She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories her loving and caring daughter, Ella Hackett of Magnolia; two great-grandchildren, other relatives, the New Jerusalem Church family and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.