A.J. Robinson, 88, of Slidell, La., and a native of Tylertown, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fairview Baptist Church, Tylertown, and continues 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services are at 1 p.m at the church with Rev. Stacy Robinson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Aug. 31, 1932.
