John H. “Bird” Dillon, 78, of McComb, died Oct. 5, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. with graveside service to follow in Pike Memorial Gardens.
John was born May 19, 1942, in Pike County to the late John Dillon and Zaddie Smith Dillon.
John was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Doris Thornton, Ida Thornton, Yvonne Oscar and Catherine Smith; and two brothers, Joshua Dillon and Hugh Dillon.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Vanessa Paker and Dynlla Cryer; one sister, Loretta Bryant of McComb; two special nephews, Clyde “Pop” Smith and Charles Smith; and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and the residents and staff at Courtyard Rehab.
