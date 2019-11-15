Regina Bigner Montgomery, 51, of Summit, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb and will continue noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Andy Stoddard will officiate.
Regina was born in McComb on Dec. 31, 1967, to Merlon Bigner and Evelyn Boyd Bigner.
She was a member of North McComb Baptist Church. Regina loved quilting, gardening and playing and watching softball. She especially loved her family and taking care of her girls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Robert and Blanch Bigner and Lonnie and Jessie Boyd.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steve Montgomery of Summit; three daughters, Mary Shelby Montgomery and Stevie Rebecca Montgomery, both of Summit, and Chancy Montgomery of San Diego, Calif.; two brothers, Robert “KaKa” Bigner and his wife Connie, and Kevin Bigner, all of Summit; a sister, Becky Foster and her husband Todd Pepper of Brookhaven; five nieces, three nephews, four great-nieces and five great-nephews along with many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Bigner, Freddy Martinez, James Westbrook, Austin Pepper, Toby Britt and Joe Buffington.
Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Wade.
