Leola Winding 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Leola Winding of Liberty died Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete with Peoples Undertaking Co. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 48° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Dual office issue arises Summit to pick new chief Market: Let us do the cooking Golf tournament to brighten holidays for foster kids City pays bills after minor hiccup with loan from itself Play focuses on church life La. man killed in wreck on 98 Deputies shut down drag racers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoctor, employee indicted for fraudMcComb grad to appear in ‘NCIS’ showMcComb Christmas parade rollsDeputies shut down drag racersYellowjacket nest and oversized cat odd casesLa. man killed in wreck on 98Summit Express going strong in first yearMore than a coachBruce wins at Larto Lake with ‘secret’ jigBelinder Hymes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Mourners hold vigil for slain store clerk (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.