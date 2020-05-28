Norma J. Jackson

Norma Jean Jackson, 72, of New Orleans, died May 19, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown. The Rev. Melvin Jackson will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Church Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Walthall County.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
