Marcell Foxworth Sr., 85 of Tylertown, departed this life at his daughter’s residence in Harvey, La., on Aug. 8, 2021.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 11:30 at Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
Please be mindful of the social distancing and mask wearing guidelines due to COVID-19 that have been set in place for the safety of us all.
He was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Tylertown to the late Mr. Hertis and Mrs. Linnisteen Foxworth.
