Nathaniel “Nat” Forrest, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2019. He was a resident of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Fla., for the past 12 years.
A memorial service honoring both Nat and his wife, Edna, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, with visitation at 1. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Nathaniel was born March 23, 1922, in Liberty.
He previously lived in Sebring, Fla., and Ponchatoula, La.
Nathaniel served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Copahee. Following his service he graduated with a degree in agriculture from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
For many years he worked as a salesman and sales manager at Dixie Motors in Hammond, La. He was an avid runner and bicyclist. He was a deacon in First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. After retirement he spent many years doing genealogy research and organizing family reunions.
His wife of 72 years, Edna Fay (Garner) Forrest has just recently passed on Jan. 9, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his father, Oliver Forrest; his mother, Carrie Forrest; and brothers, Wendell and David Forrest.
He is survived by his two daughters, Natalie Guild and husband William of Delray Beach, Fla. and Patsy McClelland and husband Timothy of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, David Guild and wife Julia of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jason Guild of Jupiter, Fla., Michael Guild of Orlando, Taylor McClelland of New York City and Carrie McClelland of Orlando.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the veteran charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.