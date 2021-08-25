Zelma Singleton Fletcher, 93, of Gulfport died Aug. 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. today at Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St. Local visitation is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Second Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with burial in the church cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Fletcher was born Nov. 14, 1927, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Solomon Singleton and the late Ollie Emma Lowe Singleton.
