Donna Newman Carr, 82, of Natchez, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Feb. 20 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Bro. Dan Ratcliff officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday, La.
Donna was born July 22, 1938, in New Orleans.
Donna attended school in Amite County and graduated from Liberty High School in 1956. She attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College from 1956 to 1958.
Donna then attended Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., from 1958 to 1960. This is where she met and married Roger C. Carr. They were married on Aug. 8, 1959, and she graduated months later. They were both physical education majors and taught school in Picayune for several years.
Donna always recalled Friday night football games were one of her favorite pastimes. McComb was their home from 1964 until 1981, then they moved to Natchez. She enjoyed guiding tours at several of the antebellum homes, the Homemakers Club, visiting friends, spending time with family and grandchildren, gardening and animals.
Donna was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Natchez. Over the years, she was involved in teaching children in Sunday school, choir, vacation Bible school, greeter, adult choir, Count On Us Club, various committees and crews. She also went to Bolivia twice in major mission trips.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Lorena and Will Davis Newman; husband, Roger Carr; and grandson, Gabriel Carr.
She is survived by her son, Bill Carr and his wife Elisa of Roxie; daughter, Ann Burley and her husband Michael of Ferriday; three sisters, Paula Caston and her husband Clay of Liberty, Linda Hill and her husband Tom of Atlanta and Martha Whittington of McComb; sister-in-law, Joan Carr of New Albany; and four grandchildren, Morgan Carr and fiancé Brett Brown, Shane Carr, Rex and Bailey Burley. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Stephens, Gene Perkins, Moose Tolbert and Randy Myers.
A special thanks to Dr. James Moore, Courtney, David, Sheila and Bro. Dan Wynnof, Deaconess Hospice, and the extended family of caregivers, Katie Anderson, Geraldine Minor, Celeste Melencon and Lea Drake.
Memorials may be made to Natchez Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120 or Paws Shelter, 1212 S. First St., Ferriday, LA 71334.
