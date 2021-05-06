Norma Jean Gutter Hamilton, 80, of McComb, died May 1, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. Visitation continues 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Beulah Church of Christ Holiness U.S.A. until services at noon with Elder Elvis Brown officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Masks are required for all services. Local residents are strongly encouraged to attend viewing services Friday due to limited seating capacity for COVID guidelines inside the church.
Mrs. Hamilton was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Ruth. She was the daughter of Booker T. Gutter Sr. and Naomi Jenkins Gutter.
She was a retired educator with over 35 years service. She was served as a volunteer for SMRMC as a Pink Lady after retirement.
She was an active member of her church, the Fellowship Choir and many other organizations and community events throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Gutter and Richard Gutter; and one sister, Benita Bell Gutter.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Le-Vaughn Hamilton of McComb; a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Angie Hamilton of Calumet City, Ill.; a daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Pete Jenkins of Douglasville, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Booker Jr. and Audrey Gutter of Milwaukee; a sister, Martha Williams of Ruth; three sisters-in-law, Iva Gutter of Chicago, Bobbie Gutter of Milwaukee and Mildred Jennings of Summit; six brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Luther and Birdie Hamilton of McComb, Legert and Rachel Hamilton of Dinwiddie, Va., Melvin and Pat Hamilton of Kansas City, Kansas, Berlon and Emma Hamilton of Terry, Otis and Ida Hamilton of Broadview, Ill., and Albert and Cora Hamilton of Columbus, Ga.; seven grandchildren, William, Chloe’, Alyssa, Chris, Rickey, Aaron and Aja; three godchildren, Chavez Carter, Julie Causey and Tonya Kelly-Coakley; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
