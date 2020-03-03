Doc Joseph McGaugh, 13, a resident of McComb and a seventh-grade student at Parklane Academy, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday at South McComb Baptist Church. Burial was in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Danny Smith and the Rev. Gary Robinson officiated. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Doc was born March 8, 2006, in McComb, to Daniel McGaugh and Kelly Carr Ham.
He was an active member of South McComb Baptist Church, where he was very active in the youth group and New Bethel Jesus Name Church in Jayess.
Doc loved everything outdoors. It was said that Doc could catch a fish in the Walmart parking lot after a rain. He was a joy and a class clown. He was loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal great-grandparents and a brother, Gregory Sharp.
He is survived by his father, Daniel McGaugh and wife Jessica of Summit; his mother, Kelly Ham and fiancé Rob Reeves of McComb; grandparents, Dwight and Dora Carr, Mike and Carol Reeves, Danny and Sue McGaugh; brothers, Bob Ham and Carr Ham; a sister, Abby McGaugh; step-siblings, Monica Ham, Kayla Ham, Tyler Ham, Brady Hastings, Morgan Thames and Jonathan Crosby; uncles and aunts, Rainey and Phyllis Carr, James and Heather Price, Dana Whatley and Stephanie Cole; cousins, Anna Marie Carr and Colton Carr; along with numerous other great-aunts, great-uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Darrell Reeves, Kade Boone, Dacota McDaniel, Landon Moore, James Price and Brady Hastings.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Ole Big Boy Hunting Club and Big Blue Hunting Club and the members of Team Brake Down.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doc’s memory may be made to Rain Down Ministries, 724 Highway 533 Laurel, MS 39443, raindownministries.com or to the Youth Fund of South McComb Baptist Church, 340 24th St., McComb, MS 39648.
