Betty Baker Jarreau, 97, of McComb, died Jan. 4, 2021, at Southwest Regional Hospital.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday at Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home, located at 1023 Brookhaven Road in Summit. A prayer service will be held 10 a.m. at Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home and a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, La.
Born Betty Ruth Baker on July 19, 1923, to Edward Joseph Baker Sr. and Ruth Adelaide Baker in McComb, she graduated from McComb High School and later, graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with degrees in bacteriology and chemistry in 1944. She married Lafayette Jarreau in 1944.
She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and worked as a church secretary for St Aloysius Catholic Church from 1960 through 1975.
Betty was predeceased by her husband; two sisters, Julia Sheridan (Joseph) and Jane Puckett (Ernest); and one brother, Edward Joseph Baker Jr. (Bowe).
Betty is survived by; a niece, Emmy Adelaide Nold (Herb); and five nephews, Ernest Puckett, Gary Puckett (Sally), Eddie Sheridan, Richard Sheridan (Ramona) and Doug Baker (Stephanie).
