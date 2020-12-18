Christine Alexander, 87, of Jayess, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Dec. 15, 2020, at Diversicare of Tylertown.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today til services at 1 p.m. at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Ruth with Elder Mickey Myers, Elder James Conerly and Bro. Glen Wood Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and CDC restrictions, the family requests that everyone wear masks. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Christine was born in Pike County on June 15, 1933, and was the daughter Leon Matthews and Dolly Dunaway Matthews.
She was a passionate crafter and seamstress. When her girls were growing up, she made most of their clothes. She made dolls for her granddaughters when they were young. She loved to crochet and even crocheted toboggans to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.
In her life, others came first. She had a love for people and loved to give. She never complained and was always content with her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50-plus years, Darwin M. Alexander.
She is survived by one son, Danny Alexander of Jayess; three daughters, Sherry Gieger and Mike of Montrose, Patricia Brumfield and Jim of Magnolia and Donna DiGiovanni of Hazelhurst; two brothers, Charles Matthews and Neva of Jayess, and Aubrey Matthews and Jackie of Magnolia; two sisters, Eudora Batte of Holmesville and Glenda Watts and Glyn of Jayess; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Joe Alan Tynes, Shane Brumfield, Rick Killingsworth, Josh Brumfield, Austin Westbrook and Andrew Russell.
