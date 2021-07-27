Alcedee Mark, 89, of Sandy Hook, died July 19, 2021, at Billdora Senior Care in Tylertown.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1st Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 6 Mount Bethel Loop, Sandy Hook, until service at noon with Rev. Jesse Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Ford Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Sandy Hook. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Born April 8, 1932, in Sandy Hook, the daughter Alex and Mary Pittman.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
