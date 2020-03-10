William Carl “Little Bill” Griffith III, 36, of Ridgeland and formerly of McComb, passed away at his residence on March 5, 2020.
Visitation is noon Wednesday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Rev. Chris Lohrstorfer will officiate, and burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Bill was born on June 21, 1983, in McComb to William Carl “Bill” Griffith Jr. and Connie Haley Baker.
He was a 2001 graduate of Parklane Academy, where he was salutatorian of his class, and a 2011 graduate of Wesley College in Florence. He was an avid LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints fan. Little Bill loved all things to do with Spider Man, Harry Potter, Star Wars and The Office. He loved a good political argument and he had a very dry and quirky sense of humor. Little Bill always had to be right. He was the assistant store manager for Kroger in Madison.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William C. Griffith Sr. and Patricia Ann Griffith; and his maternal grandfather, Johnny Haley.
Survivors include his father, William C. “Bill” Griffith Jr. and his wife Lorie of McComb; his mother, Connie Haley Baker and her husband Ricky of Florence, S.C.; his maternal grandmother, Edna Brewer Haley of Brookhaven; one brother, Alan Baker of Florence, S.C.; cousins, Kristin Davis of Carriere and Lori Pyron of Raymond; special friends, Colin Stacy of Leander, Texas, and Jason O’Hern of Magnolia; and numerous other cousins, relatives and friends.
