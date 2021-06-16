Andrew Lee Smith, 64, of McComb, died June 11, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Young’s Funeral home in Summit. Services wil be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Peasant Grove Church Cemetery on Highway 98 West.
