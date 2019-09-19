Ethel K. Melson, 40, of Magnolia, died Sept. 12, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at True Gospel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Pitts Sr. officiating and the Rev. Emanuel Powell Jr. pastor.
Ms. Melson was born June 9, 1979, in Adams County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.