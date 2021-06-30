Linda F. Garner, 68, of McComb died June 26, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday at Craft Funeral Home with services at noon. Pastor James Banks will officiate. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mrs. Garner was born March 9, 1953, in New Orleans, La.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
