Phillip Ould Rawlings Jr., M.D., 43, passed away in Beaufort, S.C., on May 16, 2020.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family interment was held at the Church of the Ascension in Montgomery, Ala., on June 4, 2020.
He was born in Montgomery, Ala., on May 27, 1977. He was a graduate of the Montgomery Academy and Davidson College in Davidson, N.C. Phillip went on to graduate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and practiced at Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
Phillip is survived by his parents, Phillip Ould and Gloria Derrick Rawlings of Montgomery.
Donations may be made in Phillip’s memory to the Montgomery Academy at 3240 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36106, or Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Sculpture Garden at 1 Museum Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117.
