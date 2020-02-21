Donald Wayne “Duck” Hastings, 76, of Gloster died Feb. 16, 2020, at Wilkinson County Senior Care in Centreville.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today at Newman Funeral Home until services at 11 with Jackie Moulder officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
He was born on June 6, 1943, to Clarence and Alma Hastings. He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include two sisters, Annie Hansford (Leroy) of Gloster and Lois Gonzales (Nick) of Zachary, La.; and one brother, Billy Hastings (Willie Mae) of Gloster.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Jack Hastings, Fred Hastings and C.J. Hastings; and one sister, Hazel Ital.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hastings, Mike Jackson, David Blalock, Leroy Hansford, Donald Glenn Hastings, Winston Blalock and Wayne Blalock.
