Rebecca L. Brumfield, 62, of Mountain View, Ark., passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. Saturday until services there at 11. The Rev. David Hartzog and the Rev. Craig Whitehead will officiate, and burial will be in Bluff Spring Cemetery.
Rebecca was born in Natchez on Dec. 28, 1957, to Freddie and Betty Sue Miller Boyd.
Rebecca was a retired medical coder and a member of Arbanna Baptist Church of Mountain View. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed life, fishing, reading, puzzles and flowers. She especially loved her grandchildren and will be sadly missed by those who knew and love her.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
She is survived by her father; her husband, Jimmy R. Brumfield of Mountain View; one son, Fred Coleman (Kara) of Summit; one step-son, Scott Brumfield of Tylertown; one brother, Danell Joe Boyd of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Ava, David, Jace, Amber, Laurie and Alerie; with numerous nieces and nephews.
