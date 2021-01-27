Sherry L. Allen, 57, of Bogue Chitto passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at UAB Palliative Care Center in Birmingham, Ala.
Services will be held at Moak’s Creek Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Allen was a wonderful wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louie J. Martin; and two sisters, Pamela K. Hodges and Patricia A. Wilson of Bogue Chitto.
Survivors include her mother, Georgia W. Jones of Bogue Chitto; husband, Benton Allen and son Rhett Allen of Sheffield, Ala.; many loving nieces and nephews.
