Mr. Roy Lynn Morgan Jr., 78, of Ruth went to be with the Lord March 17, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 3 p.m. Saturday until service at 5 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Chase Permenter officiating.
Mr. Roy was born July 13, 1941, and was the son of Roy Lynn Morgan Sr. and Myrtle Wells Morgan.
He was a long time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto. He loved his family very much and enjoyed his time with them, as well as his fur babies. He loved the outdoors, gardening, fruit trees and working with the cows. He was a mechanic and had a small engine repair business. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. He proudly served our country in the United States Army in France.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Morgan and Robert “Bob” Morgan; and one nephew, Chris Welch.
He is survived by his first wife, Cheryl Lofton Smith of Brookhaven; his second wife, Frances Morgan of McComb; one son, Terry Morgan of McComb; three daughters, Tracey Leger of Ruth, Denna Fortenberry and husband David of Summit and Jessica Coleman Morgan and Wyatt Oakes of Ruth; one brother, Gene Morgan and wife, Barbara of Ruth; one sister, Marilyn Welch of Brookhaven; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
Due to the coronavirus recommendations by the CDC, we ask that you exercise good judgement when in contact with others at our funeral home. If you are ill, please respect the health of others. The family certainly understands if you are not able to attend the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.