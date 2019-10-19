Paul Art Temple, 62, of Magnolia, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
No services will be announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born July 24, 1957, in Franklin, La. He was the son of the late Edwin Temple Sr. and Hazel Billiot Temple.
He was a truck driver and a member of First Baptist Church of Franklin. He was a wonderful and loving brother and friend who enjoyed sports, especially golf. He was a huge Saints and Broncos fan and will be sadly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one brother, Edwin Temple Jr. (Stephanie); two sisters, Pauline Kennedy (Tony) and Nancy T. Berryhill (Keith); two nieces, Mary Jane Wallace (Justin) and Rebekah Temple; four nephews, Will Berryhill, Cory Temple, Shaun Kennedy and Cole Temple; with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Baptist Church in Franklin County.
