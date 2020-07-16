Larry Jones, 66, a resident of McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, passed away July 8, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery North. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19 a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced.
Mr. Jones was born Jan. 22, 1954, to Deacon Edward Jones Sr. and Mother Ellen Morris Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward Jones Jr. and Willie Ray Jones; and a sister, Lillie Ward, who expired June 27, 2020.
Larry is survived by two daughters, Kiesha Jones of Los Angeles and Amanda Jones of Honolulu; three grandchildren, Shantenee Jones, JaTerry and Jamey Johnson of Los Angeles; two sisters, Eddie B. Robinson and Jeanette Bourne of McComb; a brother, Roy Jones of Oakland, Calif.; along with numerous relatives and friends.
