Erik Ratcliff, 40, of Smithdale, died June 22, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today until service at 2 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Mike Didon and Rev. Cletus Moak will officiate. Burial will be in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
He was born June 29, 1980, in McComb. He was the son of Thomas David Ratcliff and Peggie Sue Wells Ratcliff.
He was a cook at the McComb Waffle House and a member of Hebron Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Mr. Ratcliff is survived by his parents; five aunts, Mary Thompson of Smithdale, Donnis Temple of Franklin County, Elois Wells of Smithdale, Peggy Parsons of McComb and Bonnie Davis and husband Ron of McComb; one uncle, Larry Temple of Franklin County; and numerous special cousins.
Pallbearers will be Trey Callender, Randy Wells, Pete Wells, Cole Wells, Tim Wroten and Ryan Temple.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.