TaShunda Latriece Carson Badon, 38, of Tylertown died June 16, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown. A graveside service will be held 11a.m. Tuesday at Tylertown Cemetery II with Apostle Delask Dillon officiating.
Born Oct. 25, 1981, in Tylertown, she was the daughter of the Rev. Richard Carson and the late Mary Nell Lewis Carson. TaShunda was the wife of Mr. Bernardo Badon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.