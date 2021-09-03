Edna Marie Price Andrews, 66, of Greensburg, La., died Aug. 28, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, and 10 a.m. Saturday until services there at 1 p.m. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Burial will be in Navilla Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Andrews was born Dec. 27, 1954, in Pike County. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Annis Stewart Price.
She was a certified nurse’s aide and a member of Navilla Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna McKenney and Betty Jo Tarver; two brothers-in-law, David Causey and Harris McKenney; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Nellie Andrews.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy Andrews of Greensburg; two daughters, Tracy Brumfield and husband Ray, and Amanda Sellers, all of Greensburg; two brothers, Herman Price and wife Audrey of McComb, and Manuel Price of Fernwood; one sister, Hannah Causey of Summit; four grandchildren, Danielle Brumfield, Jessica Brumfield, Taylor Sellers and Matthew Sellers; one great-grandchild, Cameron Chaney; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cole Causey, Junior Price, Doug Chaney, Isaac Capozzi, David Brumfield and Matthew Sellers.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.