Fredrick Givens, 40, of Baton Rouge and a native of Tylertown, died Dec. 4, 2019, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until dismissal at 12:30 p.m. at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. Burial will be in Badon Cemetery.
He was born August 15, 1979, in Baton Rouge.
