Phyllis McAuley, 64, of McComb passed from this life Nov. 5, 2019, at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McComb.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Bro. David Boyd will officiate.
She was born Jan. 1, 1955, in Tylertown to Mr. Ellis McKenzie and Mrs. Ina Mae Phillips McKenzie. She was a member of Bogue Chitto Assembly of God, enjoyed being with her family and friends and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two uncles, James Phillips and Toby Phillips.
Survivors are her daughters, Natasha Wroten and Chris of Denham Springs, La., and Claire McAuley of McComb; one sister, Mary Lou Foy of McComb; two grandchildren, Kayleigh Wroten and Chyenne Hodges; one niece, Sunshine Foy, and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Chris Wroten, Ray Woods, Derrick Netterville, Danny Netterville, Wayne Wallace and John Dixon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
To share condolences please visit www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
