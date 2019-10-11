Betty Jean Strickland, 86, of Spring, Texas, formerly of Hammond, La., passed from this life on Oct. 7, 2019, at Unlimited Care Assisted Living Cottages in Spring.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb with Dr. David Millican officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Strickland was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Magnolia, to Luther and Laura Case Shaw. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Magnolia. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Narvell Strickland; and son, Brian Strickland.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Michele Strickland of The Woodlands, Texas, and Larry and Debbie Strickland of Ocklawaha, Fla.; four grandchildren, Tyler and Myles Strickland of Fairfield, Conn., and Laura and Anna Strickland of The Woodlands; and numerous nieces and nephews.
