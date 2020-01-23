Eddie Ruth Maier, 88, of Summit passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Saturday until a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb. Bro. Chris Kyzer will officiate.
Mrs. Maier was born Jan. 25, 1931, in McComb, to Ottie Mae Kees.
She was a devoted homemaker. She loved her family and took great care of her children. She was a “mother” to all who knew her. She loved all animals, especially her turtles, Jack and Jill, and her cat, Smokey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Michael Maier; a son, Billy Ray Greer; a grandson, Jeffrey Roberts; her sisters, Dot Mead, Helen Mead and Doris Thompson; her brothers, FA Mead and Virtus Mead; and a son-in-law, Jim McCullough.
She is survived by her sons, David L. Greer (Diane) of Summit, Charles “Rickey” Greer (Janet) of McComb, Paul Maier of McComb and Mickey Maier (Jolene Smith) of Magnolia; her daughters, Margie Staggs (JR) of Tennessee, Viola McCullough of McComb and Jennifer Greer Hall (Ched) of Summit; her sister, Grace Greer of Tennessee; and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
