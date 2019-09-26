Katrina N. Hughes, 31, a native of McComb and resident of Greenville, S.C., died Sept. 14, 2019, in an automobile accident in Pelzer, S.C.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at True Gospel Baptist Church, McComb. The Rev. Emanuel Powell will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Hughes was born May 21, 1988.
